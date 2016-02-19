FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU deal gives Britain 'special status': Cameron
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

EU deal gives Britain 'special status': Cameron

British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) takes part in a meeting with other European Union leaders take part in a meeting during a EU summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Martin Meissner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday a European Union reform deal would give Britain special status in the bloc and that he would recommend it to his top team of ministers.

Earlier, EU Council President Donald Tusk said the agreement aimed at keeping Britain in the bloc won unanimous support from all 28 EU leaders.

“I have negotiated a deal to give the UK special status in the EU. I will be recommending it to Cabinet tomorrow,” Cameron said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Elizabeth Piper

