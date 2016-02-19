EU deal gives Britain 'special status': Cameron

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday a European Union reform deal would give Britain special status in the bloc and that he would recommend it to his top team of ministers.

Earlier, EU Council President Donald Tusk said the agreement aimed at keeping Britain in the bloc won unanimous support from all 28 EU leaders.

“I have negotiated a deal to give the UK special status in the EU. I will be recommending it to Cabinet tomorrow,” Cameron said on Twitter.