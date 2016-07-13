FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing UK PM Cameron urges successor May to stay close to EU
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

Outgoing UK PM Cameron urges successor May to stay close to EU

Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, leaves number 10 Downing Street for his last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron urged his successor Theresa May to position Britain as close to the European Union as possible, in his final weekly question session in parliament.

Cameron is due to hand over to May later on Wednesday after Britons ignored his wishes and voted to leave the 28-member bloc in last month's referendum.

"My advice to my successor, who is a brilliant negotiator, is that we should try to be as close to the European Union as we can be for the benefits of trade, cooperation and of security," he said.

"The channel will not get any wider once we leave the European Union and that is the relationship we should seek. That would be good for the United Kingdom and good for Scotland."

He was replying to a question about Scotland, where most of the electorate voted to stay in the EU in the referendum.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
