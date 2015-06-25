EU summit 'significant milestone' for Britain: Cameron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron called Thursday’s summit a “significant milestone” in the process of determining whether his country would remain in the European Union.

Cameron is seeking to persuade other EU members to accept new terms for the United Kingdom before it holds a referendum on membership by the end of 2017 and will pitch his renegotiation of Britain’s relationship with the European Union at the summit in Brussels.

“Today marks a significant milestone really in the process of saying that it’s right for Britain to have this renegotiation and this referendum to address the concerns that the British people have about Europe and to make sure that British people have the final say about whether we stay in a reformed European Union or leave,” Cameron said on his arrival.