PM Cameron says ready to help EU partners secure borders

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain was ready to help its European partners secure their borders to help deal with a migration crisis and the EU needed more systematic data sharing and cooperation on aviation security to combat terrorism.

At a European Council summit, he said he had secured a pathway to agreement to win Britain a better deal in the European Union and hinted he was hopeful for a referendum next year.

“We are ready to help our European partners to secure their borders,” he told a news conference.

Related Coverage Britain's Cameron suggests he wants EU referendum next year