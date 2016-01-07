FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron believes his demands for EU reform can be dealt with
January 7, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Cameron believes his demands for EU reform can be dealt with

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street at parliament in London, Britain January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILDBAD KREUTH, Germany (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday discussions on reforming the European Union are going well and he is confident that issues including competitiveness and migration can be dealt with successfully.

“We believe that all these issues can be dealt with. The discussions are going well. They’re hard, they’re tough. These are difficult issues,” Cameron told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Bavaria late on Wednesday.

“But I‘m confident with goodwill - and there is goodwill I think on all sides - we can bring these negotiations to a conclusion and then hold the referendum,” he added.

An ORB opinion poll published earlier on Thursday showed a majority of Britons who have made up their minds would vote to leave the European Union, making Britain by far the most Eurosceptic country in the 28-member bloc.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

