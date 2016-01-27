British PM Cameron to meet EU's Juncker on Friday: spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron will hold talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday on his renegotiation of Britain’s ties with the bloc, his spokeswoman said, ahead of a progress update expected next week.

Cameron has said he hopes to reach a deal on his renegotiation at a Feb. 18-19 summit of EU leaders, paving the way for a British membership referendum as early as June.

EU and British officials have said they expect European Council President Donald Tusk to circulate a letter to EU leaders early next week setting out what progress has been made so far and what needs to be done ahead of next month’s meeting.

Cameron had been due to travel to Sweden and Denmark on Friday to hold talks with their leaders on his renegotiation, but has now canceled that trip to meet Juncker.

“The prime minister will travel to Brussels on Friday for a bilateral with president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, to discuss the UK’s renegotiation of its membership with the EU,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

“He will therefore no longer be traveling to Sweden and Denmark.”

Cameron’s office said he had no plans to meet Tusk on Friday but would likely do so ahead of the February summit.