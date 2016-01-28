FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron welcomes proposals to curb EU migration: spokesman
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 28, 2016 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

UK PM Cameron welcomes proposals to curb EU migration: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes discussion of alternative proposals to his plan to curb welfare payments to European Union migrants but his original proposal remains on the table, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The EU is offering Britain a new “emergency brake” rule that could give it the right to deny benefits to new EU workers for up to four years, sources close to the renegotiation of Britain’s EU relationship told Reuters earlier.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve seen a number of options put forward in this area. We welcome that, it shows the constructive spirit in which people are engaging in talks,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters when asked about the EU’s proposal.

“These discussions will continue, (there is) still more work to do,” he added. Cameron is due to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday.

Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.