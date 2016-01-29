FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM says EU proposal 'not good enough', making progress: BBC
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

British PM says EU proposal 'not good enough', making progress: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday a proposal made by the European Union was “not good enough” and needed more work for the two sides to reach agreement on Britain’s renegotiation of its ties with the bloc.

“We want to end the idea of something for nothing. People said that was impossible, there is now a proposal on the table. It is not good enough, it needs more work but we are making progress,” he told BBC television.

He was referring to a proposal for the introduction of an “emergency brake” on migration which would allow Britain, and any other EU country, to cut benefits to workers arriving from the bloc if other leaders agreed its welfare system was at risk.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.