Cameron says hard work, good will key to reaching EU deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron forecast a difficult European summit but said that with hard work and good will a deal could be struck with EU partners to help keep Britain in the European Union.

“We’ve got some important work to do today and tomorrow, and it’s going to be hard. I’ll be battling for Britain. If we can get a good deal, I’ll take that deal, but I will not take a deal that doesn’t meet what we need,” Cameron told reporters on arrival at the summit.

“I think it’s much more important to get this right than to do anything in a rush, but with good will, with hard work we can get a better deal for Britain,” he continued.