Cameron says hard work, good will key to reaching EU deal
February 18, 2016 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron says hard work, good will key to reaching EU deal

British Prime Minister David Cameron talks to the media as he arrives for a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez - RTX27IJU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron forecast a difficult European summit but said that with hard work and good will a deal could be struck with EU partners to help keep Britain in the European Union.

“We’ve got some important work to do today and tomorrow, and it’s going to be hard. I’ll be battling for Britain. If we can get a good deal, I’ll take that deal, but I will not take a deal that doesn’t meet what we need,” Cameron told reporters on arrival at the summit.

“I think it’s much more important to get this right than to do anything in a rush, but with good will, with hard work we can get a better deal for Britain,” he continued.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Meredith McGrath

