Cameron says made some progress but still no EU deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he was still working toward a deal with European partners on keeping Britain a member of the European Union, adding he would stand his ground to defend British interests.

“I was here till 5 o’clock this morning working through this and we’ve made some progress but there’s still no deal,” Cameron said on arriving at for a second day of a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

“And as I’ve said I’ll only do a deal if we get what Britain needs,” he added.