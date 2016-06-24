FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British PM Cameron should stay on for now: senior Conservative lawmaker
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 5:29 AM / a year ago

British PM Cameron should stay on for now: senior Conservative lawmaker

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Britain Stronger in Europe" rally at Birmingham University in Birmingham, Britain June 22, 2016.Andrew Yates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - David Cameron should stay on as prime minister to help reassure voters in Scotland and northern Ireland, and to try to calm markets after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a senior Conservative lawmaker said on Friday.

Andrew Bridgen, who had campaigned to leave the European Union, told Reuters: "We need stability now. Yes, he should (stay on)." When asked how long Cameron should stay on, Bridgen said that was a decision for the prime minister.

"Things need to be dealt with after this momentous decision, we need to reassure Scotland, northern Ireland and we need to manage the economic fallout."

Together with England and Wales, Scotland and northern Ireland make up the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.