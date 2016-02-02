UK's EU deal would be legally binding, irreversible: Cameron's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - A set of proposals to keep Britain in the European Union will help Britain better control immigration and, if agreed, would be legally binding and irreversible, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday released the draft text of a deal aimed at keeping Britain in the EU.

“This text, if agreed by all member states, is in itself an international law decision that is legally binding and irreversible,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“The proposals in the area of immigration and welfare will enable us to have better control of migration from the EU.”