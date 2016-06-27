UK PM Cameron says has spoken to Polish counterpart over attacks on migrants

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he had spoken to the Polish prime minister to express his concern about reports of attacks on Polish migrants in Britain following last week’s vote to leave the European Union.
“I spoke to the Polish prime minister this afternoon to say how concerned I was about the attacks that have taken place and to reassure her that we are doing everything we could to protect Polish citizens in our country,” he told parliament.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James