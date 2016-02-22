British PM Cameron says no second referendum on EU membership

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday there would be no second EU referendum, knocking down suggestions that Britain could vote ‘no’ in the June vote to try to get better membership terms.

“Sadly I have known a number of couples who have begun divorce proceedings but I do not know any who have begun divorce proceedings in order to renew their marriage vows,” he said, referring to the possibility of a second vote.

Earlier, London Mayor Boris Johnson said he would support the ‘out’ campaign, increasing the chance of a British exit, or Brexit. But he seemed to suggest that a no vote could get a better deal by saying “they (the EU) only really listen to a population when it says No”.