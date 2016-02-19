FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron says will campaign with 'heart and soul' for UK to stay in EU
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron says will campaign with 'heart and soul' for UK to stay in EU

British Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he addresses the media after a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he would campaign with all his “heart and soul” for Britain to stay in the European Union after he won a deal in Brussels which offered his country “special status”.

At a news conference, Cameron said the deal had delivered what he promised British voters when running for his second term and would recommend the agreement to his cabinet on Saturday. He said he would set a date for a referendum soon.

“The British people must now decide whether to stay in this reformed European Union or to leave. This will be a once in a generation moment to shape the destiny of our country,” he said.

The British prime minister also said he would offer new proposals to strengthen the country’s sovereignty - a clear bid to try to keep the more skeptical lawmakers in his Conservative Party on board with his campaign to keep Britain in the bloc.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.