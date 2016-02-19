Cameron says will campaign with 'heart and soul' for UK to stay in EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he would campaign with all his “heart and soul” for Britain to stay in the European Union after he won a deal in Brussels which offered his country “special status”.

At a news conference, Cameron said the deal had delivered what he promised British voters when running for his second term and would recommend the agreement to his cabinet on Saturday. He said he would set a date for a referendum soon.

“The British people must now decide whether to stay in this reformed European Union or to leave. This will be a once in a generation moment to shape the destiny of our country,” he said.

The British prime minister also said he would offer new proposals to strengthen the country’s sovereignty - a clear bid to try to keep the more skeptical lawmakers in his Conservative Party on board with his campaign to keep Britain in the bloc.