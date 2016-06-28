FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appointment of successor to UK PM Cameron pushed back to September 9
June 28, 2016 / 3:44 PM / a year ago

Appointment of successor to UK PM Cameron pushed back to September 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The date by which Britain will appoint a successor to Prime Minister David Cameron has been moved to Sept 9, a week later than originally planned, the Conservative Party said on Tuesday.

“The Board and the 1922 Committee both agree that the leadership election should take place as speedily as practical considerations allow,” an emailed statement said.

“In order to ensure there is full participation by the membership, the Party Board recommends that the date of the declaration of the leader is the 9th September 2016.”

On Monday the committee, which sets the ground rules for Conservative leadership contests, had recommended the appointment take place no later than Sept. 2. No reason was given for the change.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

