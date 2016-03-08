FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says banks could move UK business after Brexit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 8, 2016 / 11:33 AM / a year ago

BoE's Carney says banks could move UK business after Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - If Britain left the European Union without securing full access to the single market, banks would probably move some businesses to the remainder of the bloc, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

The impact of a “Brexit” on the City of London’s financial district would largely hinge on the basis of Britain’s trading relationship with the EU, Carney said.

Mutual recognition, whereby the EU and Britain accept each other’s rules, would have much less impact than “third country” recognition under which the EU only allows banks from non-EU countries to access the single market if they abide by similar rules.

Banks in Britain currently have a “passport” giving them unfettered access to all other 27 member states, a situation that mutual recognition under a Brexit could replicate.

“Fundamentally in its broadest terms, the question is what degree of mutual recognition would be accorded to the UK... and whether or not a mutual recognition framework could be negotiated that would as much as possible replicate the current passporting regime,” Carney said.

But negotiating mutual recognition with the EU would take a “very long time”, Carney said.

Asked if some financial services activities would move out of Britain if there was no mutual recognition, Carney said: “One would expect some activity to move, certainly there is a logic to that.”

“It would say a number of major institutions are contingency planning for that possibility,” Carney added.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.