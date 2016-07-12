FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney says weaker economic outlook could warrant stimulus
July 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BoE's Carney says weaker economic outlook could warrant stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain July 5, 2016.Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank may have to react to a weaker economic outlook after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, reinforcing the idea that the BoE is ready to provide the economy with more stimulus.

"The possibility of the economic outlook softening, that there is less demand for credit for various reasons and if the outlook has worsened ... in the judgment of the MPC, there always could be monetary response if that's consistent with its remit," Carney told lawmakers.

