a year ago
Carney takes a break from Brexit woes with a trip to Wimbledon
#Sports News
July 8, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Carney takes a break from Brexit woes with a trip to Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 8/7/16 Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney with his wife Diana and Actor Jude Law in the royal box before the start of playTony O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney took a break on Friday from his overflowing inbox of post-Brexit mayhem to catch some tennis at Wimbledon.

Carney, dressed in his work suit, arrived with his wife Diana and sat next to English actor Jude Law on Center Court to watch his Canadian countryman Milos Raonic take on Swiss megastar Roger Federer.

Smiling Carney appeared to exchange a few jokes with Law, who is scheduled to appear in a film next year about King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable.

The film may be of interest to Carney, who regularly chairs meetings of BoE officials. One such next week is due to decide what steps they should take in the face of plunging consumer confidence and a sagging pound after last month's vote to leave the European Union.

Carney has described himself as a big ice-hockey fan, and has adopted Liverpool-based premier league team Everton as his English football club.

His predecessor Mervyn King was a regular face at Wimbledon, being a member of the exclusive All England Lawn Tennis Club that runs the tournament.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
