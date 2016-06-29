FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund firm Caxton up 2 percent on Friday after Brexit vote: source
June 29, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Hedge fund firm Caxton up 2 percent on Friday after Brexit vote: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - New York-based global macro hedge fund firm Caxton Associates made gains of 2 percent on Friday after the UK voted to leave the European Union, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Caxton joins fellow macro hedge fund Brevan Howard in posting positive performance after the vote. Its average rival outperformed a plunging stock market but ended up down 0.55 percent, data tracker Hedge Fund Research said.

Caxton, founded in 1983 by Bruce Kovner, trades a broad variety of global markets products based on macroeconomic trends.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
