Hedge fund firm Caxton up 2 percent on Friday after Brexit vote: source

LONDON (Reuters) - New York-based global macro hedge fund firm Caxton Associates made gains of 2 percent on Friday after the UK voted to leave the European Union, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Caxton joins fellow macro hedge fund Brevan Howard in posting positive performance after the vote. Its average rival outperformed a plunging stock market but ended up down 0.55 percent, data tracker Hedge Fund Research said.

Caxton, founded in 1983 by Bruce Kovner, trades a broad variety of global markets products based on macroeconomic trends.