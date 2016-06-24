FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 12:43 PM / in a year

Swedish central bank says ready to take necessary actions after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Una donna in un pub guarda un grafico che mostra l'andamento dello spoglio delle schede al referendum britannico, che si rivela sfavorevole al fronte "remain". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank said on Friday it was following the financial markets closely after Britain voted to leave the European Union and was ready to take actions if needed.

“The Riksbank is following the financial market developments closely and has a continuing dialogue with other authorities. We have contacts with the Swedish banks and other central banks,” it said in a statement.

“We are ready to take the necessary actions to handle financial market distortions,” it added.

Reporting by Johan Sennero, editing by Gwladys Fouche

