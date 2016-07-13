FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says working to ensure EU citizens can stay in Britain
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron says working to ensure EU citizens can stay in Britain

Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, leaves number 10 Downing Street for his last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The government is working hard to make sure European Union citizens can stay in Britain following its vote to leave the bloc but it will depend on reciprocal rights for Britons in Europe, outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

Asked by a lawmaker during his final weekly question session in parliament whether EU citizens might have their right of residence revoked or be deported when Britain leaves the EU, Cameron said there was "absolutely no chance of that happening."

"We are working hard to do what we want, which is to give a guarantee to EU citizens that they will have their rights respected, all those who have come to this country," he said.

"The only circumstance I can ever envisage a future government trying to undo that guarantee would be if British citizens in other European countries didn't have their rights respected. So I think it is important to have reciprocity."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

