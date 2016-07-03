FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB's Coeure says Brexit questions EU project, to impact growth
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

ECB's Coeure says Brexit questions EU project, to impact growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary, February 1, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, questions the EU project's irreversibility and will have a negative impact on growth although its extent is still unclear, European Central Bank Executive Council member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday.

"Brexit created a climate of uncertainty, financial uncertainty in the short-term, and the Central Bank can answer that, it already did," Coeure told a business conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

"We have instruments that we are ready to use, thank God we didn't have to use them so far, but we are ready to do so."

Coeure said last week it was urgent to clarify the calendar for Britain's exit from the EU because prolonged uncertainty would have an economic cost, first of all for Britain but also for the EU.

Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.