UK leaving EU would be 'big mistake': Colombia's Santos

LONDON (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday it would be a “big mistake” for Britain to leave the European Union when it holds a referendum on its membership of the bloc next month.

“I lived here for 10 years. I consider London my second home and from my personal point of view, it would be a very big mistake to leave the European Union,” Santos said in response to a question at a meeting with investors in London.

Other foreign leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have said they think Britain should stay in the EU.