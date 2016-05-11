FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK leaving EU would be 'big mistake': Colombia's Santos
May 11, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

UK leaving EU would be 'big mistake': Colombia's Santos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos listens next to Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez (not pictured) during a news conference after a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

LONDON (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday it would be a “big mistake” for Britain to leave the European Union when it holds a referendum on its membership of the bloc next month.

“I lived here for 10 years. I consider London my second home and from my personal point of view, it would be a very big mistake to leave the European Union,” Santos said in response to a question at a meeting with investors in London.

Other foreign leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have said they think Britain should stay in the EU.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

