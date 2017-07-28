FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit transition talks only possible after divorce issues settled: EU Commission
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 10:36 AM / an hour ago

Brexit transition talks only possible after divorce issues settled: EU Commission

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves 11 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 17, 2017.Tolga Akmen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that discussions about a potential Brexit transition period could only begin once divorce issues are settled.

Responding to comments from British Finance Minister Philip Hammond that a transition period could last until mid-2022 and that he wanted an "off-the-shelf" solution for it, a Commission spokesman told a news conference:

"Once you know where you are going you can also consider the modalities of getting there. One thing at a time. At this point in time, we are about to discuss the specifics of separation and once this is done to the satisfaction of everyone we may move to the second step."

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

