5 months ago
European Commission says ready to begin Brexit negotiations
#World News
March 20, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 5 months ago

European Commission says ready to begin Brexit negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is ready to begin Brexit negotiations on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, a spokesman said on Monday after the British government confirmed it would launch the process on March 29.

"Everything is ready on this side," Margaritis Schinas, the chief spokesman for the EU executive, told a regular news briefing. He noted that negotiations would begin once other EU states had met to confirm the Commission's negotiating mandate.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

