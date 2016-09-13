STRASBOURG A European Parliament committee endorsed Julian King on Tuesday as Britain's new member of the European Commission with responsibility for security, the committee chairman said.
King's confirmation in office would now go to party leaders and be put to a parliamentary vote on Thursday, Claude Moraes, chair of the civil liberties committee told reporters. Lawmakers expect him to be accepted by a clear majority.
Despite questions over the role a British government nominee could play on an EU executive as Britain prepares to leave the bloc following June's Brexit referendum, King, a diplomat and former Commission staffer, had impressed the committee with his grasp on the security portfolio, Moraes said.
The previous British commissioner, Jonathan Hill, resigned following the referendum.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Israeli aircraft attack Syrian army position, Israel denies any shot down
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM Israel said its aircraft attacked a Syrian army position on Tuesday after a stray mortar bomb struck the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, and it denied a Syrian statement that a warplane and drone were shot down.
Record new U.S. military aid deal for Israel to be signed in days: sources
WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM The United States and Israel have reached final agreement on a record new package of at least $38 billion in U.S. military aid and the 10-year pact is expected to be signed within days, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
U.S. bombers fly over South Korea in show of force after nuclear test
SEOUL Two U.S. B-1 bombers flew over South Korea on Tuesday in a show of force and solidarity with its ally after North Korea's nuclear test last week, while a U.S. envoy called for a swift and strong response to Pyongyang from the United Nations.