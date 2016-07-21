FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
European consumers more worried about Brexit than Brits
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

European consumers more worried about Brexit than Brits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer selects apples at a supermarket in Kiev, Ukraine, April 7, 2016.Gleb Garanich

BERLIN (Reuters) - Consumers in Spain, Italy and Poland are more worried about the impact on their economies of Britain's vote to leave the European Union than the British are themselves, a survey showed on Thursday.

Of the more than 7,000 consumers polled by market research firm Mintel, 48 percent of Spanish respondents believed Brexit would have a "somewhat" or "extremely" negative impact on their economy, as did 41 percent of Italians and Poles.

Consumers in all three countries are worried that the vote will have a negative impact on their national employment levels.

Mintel said 39 percent of British consumers saw a negative impact, while 25 percent believed it would have an "extremely" or "somewhat" positive impact on the economy.

"For the moment at least, five years of steady economic growth and falling unemployment means that many people feel well-insulated from the potential downsides of the vote," Mintel research director Toby Clark said in a statement.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that businesses it had spoken with had seen little change in spending patterns so far, but a closely watched survey by polling company GfK showed one of the sharpest falls in consumer morale in over 20 years.

Consumer spending has been a major driver of Britain's economic expansion over the past three years, but economists polled by Reuters on Wednesday now see on average a 60 percent chance that the Brexit vote will tip the economy into recession.

Link to survey: here

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.