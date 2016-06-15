FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Brexit lawmakers vow to block proposed emergency budget: Vote Leave
June 15, 2016 / 7:44 AM / a year ago

Pro-Brexit lawmakers vow to block proposed emergency budget: Vote Leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of 57 lawmakers from Britain’s ruling Conservative Party have said they would block finance minister George Osborne’s proposed emergency budget if Britain votes to leave the European Union, the Vote Leave campaign said on Wednesday.

Osborne has warned voters that he would need an emergency budget to introduce new austerity measures including tax rises and spending cuts if they decide to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23.

“If he were to proceed with these proposals, the Chancellor’s position would become untenable,” the 57 members of parliament said in a statement, sent to media by the official Vote Leave campaign.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton

