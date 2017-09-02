FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM's deputy urges Conservatives to back EU repeal bill: The Sunday Telegraph
#World News
September 2, 2017 / 9:17 PM / a month ago

UK PM's deputy urges Conservatives to back EU repeal bill: The Sunday Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands on the flight deck as she speaks to crew members of the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, during her tour of the ship, after it arrived at Portsmouth Naval base, its new home port, in Portsmouth, Britain August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy urged Conservative lawmakers late on Saturday to back the government’s EU repeal bill, warning them not to help the opposition Labour Party, which is planning to seek several changes to the legislation.

On Thursday, British lawmakers will hold their first full parliamentary debate on legislation dubbed the Great Repeal Bill, which will sever the country’s ties with the European Union with the chance to table amendments at a later stage.

“Starting the new parliamentary session with the Withdrawal Bill shows that it is now the job of all MPs, including my former colleagues on the Stronger In campaign, to respect the will of the people and get the best possible deal for Britain,” Damian Green was quoted as saying by the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

”No Conservative wants a bad Brexit deal, or to do anything that increases the threat of a Corbyn government.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Bill Trott

