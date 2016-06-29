FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'For heaven's sake man, go!' UK PM Cameron tells Labour leader Corbyn
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Housing Market
June 29, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

'For heaven's sake man, go!' UK PM Cameron tells Labour leader Corbyn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron, who promised to resign after Britain voted to leave the European Union, had some advice for his opposite number in the Labour Party on Wednesday: "For heaven's sake man, go!"

An overwhelming majority of Labour lawmakers passed a no confidence motion in Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday and almost all his senior policy team have withdrawn their support in protest at his leadership, but Corbyn has refused to step down.

Cameron, speaking in parliament, said it was not in the national interest for Corbyn to remain in his post.

"For heaven's sake man, go," Cameron said, drawing cheers from members of both parties. "It might be in my party's interest for him to sit there, it's not in the national interest."

Cameron's unusually blunt comments illustrate the pressure Corbyn is under to quit after Britain voted to leave the EU following a campaign in which critics say Corbyn did not do enough to persuade voters to back 'Remain'.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband said on BBC radio he thought Corbyn's position was "untenable" while former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown told Sky TV: "I don't think Jeremy Corbyn is going to stay. I think he's going to go."

Related Coverage

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.