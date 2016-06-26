FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Eighth UK Labour policy chief resigns after Brexit vote
June 26, 2016 / 4:47 PM / a year ago

Eighth UK Labour policy chief resigns after Brexit vote

Then-Shadow defence secretary Vernon Coaker speaks during the Labour party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England in this September 22, 2014 file photo.Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British opposition Labour Party's Northern Ireland policy spokesman, Vernon Coaker, resigned from the party's senior team on Sunday following the country's decision to leave the European Union, local media reported.

Coaker became the eighth member of the party's "shadow cabinet" to resign on Sunday in what is being seen as an attempt to unseat the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn. A ninth, Hilary Benn, was fired overnight after telling Corbyn he had lost confidence in his leadership.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
