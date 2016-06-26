Eighth UK Labour policy chief resigns after Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The British opposition Labour Party's Northern Ireland policy spokesman, Vernon Coaker, resigned from the party's senior team on Sunday following the country's decision to leave the European Union, local media reported.

Coaker became the eighth member of the party's "shadow cabinet" to resign on Sunday in what is being seen as an attempt to unseat the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn. A ninth, Hilary Benn, was fired overnight after telling Corbyn he had lost confidence in his leadership.