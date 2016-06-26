Ninth UK Labour policy chief resigns after Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The British opposition Labour Party's justice policy spokesman Charles Falconer resigned from leader Jeremy Corbyn's senior team on Sunday following the country's decision to leave the European Union, local media reported.

Falconer was the ninth member of Labour's top team to quit on Sunday as a part of a protest against Corbyn's leadership. A tenth, Hilary Benn, was sacked overnight after telling Corbyn he had lost confidence in his ability to lead the party.