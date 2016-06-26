British opposition Labour health policy chief resigns after Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The health policy chief of Britain's Labour Party resigned on Sunday, saying the country needed a credible opposition after voting to leave the European Union and that she did not believe party leader Jeremy Corbyn could provide it.

"As much as I respect you as a man of principle, I do not believe you have the capacity to shape the answers our country is demanding and I believe that if we are to form the next Government, a change of leadership is essential," Heidi Alexander wrote to Corbyn in a letter she posted on Twitter.

Alexander's resignation comes after Labour's foreign policy chief Hilary Benn also told Corbyn he had lost confidence in his leadership, prompting Corbyn to sack Benn.