a year ago
British opposition Labour health policy chief resigns after Brexit vote
#World News
June 26, 2016 / 7:44 AM / a year ago

British opposition Labour health policy chief resigns after Brexit vote

Heidi Alexander, Britain's opposition Labour Party Shadow Health Secretary delivers her keynote speech at the Labour Party conference at Brighton, Britain, September 30, 2015.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The health policy chief of Britain's Labour Party resigned on Sunday, saying the country needed a credible opposition after voting to leave the European Union and that she did not believe party leader Jeremy Corbyn could provide it.

"As much as I respect you as a man of principle, I do not believe you have the capacity to shape the answers our country is demanding and I believe that if we are to form the next Government, a change of leadership is essential," Heidi Alexander wrote to Corbyn in a letter she posted on Twitter.

Alexander's resignation comes after Labour's foreign policy chief Hilary Benn also told Corbyn he had lost confidence in his leadership, prompting Corbyn to sack Benn.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
