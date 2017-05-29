FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opposition leader Corbyn says he would ensure Brexit deal
May 29, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 3 months ago

UK opposition leader Corbyn says he would ensure Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said he would ensure there was Brexit deal with the European Union were he to win power, in contrast to Prime Minister Theresa May who has said she would be prepared to walk from a bad deal.

When asked whether he would contemplate a scenario where Britain failed to strike an arrangement with the rest of the bloc, Jeremy Corbyn said: "There's going to be a deal."

"We will make sure there is a deal," he said during an interview on Sky News on Monday.

Britons vote in a national election next week with polls showing May's lead over Labour has narrowed in recent days.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James

