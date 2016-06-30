FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK opposition leader Corbyn has slim support of party members: poll
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

UK opposition leader Corbyn has slim support of party members: poll

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, listens during an event into antisemitism within the Labour party, in London, Britain June 30, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has the support of half his party's grassroots members, a poll published on Thursday showed, as he faces intense pressure to resign or face a leadership challenge.

The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed 50 percent of party members would back Corbyn in a leadership contest, and 47 percent said they would not support him. A previous poll showed 64 percent would have voted for him in early May.

Corbyn has refused to stand aside despite a revolt among the party's elected lawmakers, who say he did not campaign hard enough for a 'Remain' vote in the country's European union referendum, and who fear he cannot lead them to an election victory.

Corbyn's critics are expected to unite behind a new candidate and trigger a formal leadership challenge in the coming days.

The poll of 1,200 Labour members was conducted between June 27 and June 30.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.