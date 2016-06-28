UK opposition Labour leader Corbyn says he will not resign

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not resign after Members of Parliament (MPs) in his party overwhelmingly passed a motion of no confidence in his leadership.

“I was democratically elected leader of our party for a new kind of politics by 60 percent of Labour members and supporters, and I will not betray them by resigning,” he said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “Today’s vote by MPs has no constitutional legitimacy,” he added.