UK opposition Labour leader Corbyn says he will not resign
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 4:18 PM / a year ago

UK opposition Labour leader Corbyn says he will not resign

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, leaves his home in London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not resign after Members of Parliament (MPs) in his party overwhelmingly passed a motion of no confidence in his leadership.

“I was democratically elected leader of our party for a new kind of politics by 60 percent of Labour members and supporters, and I will not betray them by resigning,” he said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “Today’s vote by MPs has no constitutional legitimacy,” he added.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

