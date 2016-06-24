FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce says long-term Brexit impact depends on relationships
June 24, 2016 / 10:02 AM / a year ago

Rolls-Royce says long-term Brexit impact depends on relationships

Thelogo of Rolls-Royce is pictured with clouds on the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.L) said the medium- and long-term effect of Britain's departure from the European Union will depend on the relationships established between the United Kingdom, the EU and the rest of the world in coming years.

In the near term, the Brexit decision will have no immediate effect on day-to-day business, said the maker of engines for aircraft and ships, which generates two-thirds of its revenue outside the EU.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
