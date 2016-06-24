Rolls-Royce says long-term Brexit impact depends on relationships

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.L) said the medium- and long-term effect of Britain's departure from the European Union will depend on the relationships established between the United Kingdom, the EU and the rest of the world in coming years.

In the near term, the Brexit decision will have no immediate effect on day-to-day business, said the maker of engines for aircraft and ships, which generates two-thirds of its revenue outside the EU.