BRUSSELS The European Court of Justice ruled against Britain on Wednesday, finding that it had failed to respect EU limits on nitrogen oxide emissions from the coal-fired Aberthaw power plant in Wales.

The ruling in favor of the European Commission and against Britain goes against an earlier trend of judgments, notably on the rights of foreign workers or job seekers, that have allayed British concerns over migration in the lead-up to the Brexit referendum on June 23.

The court ordered Britain to pay the Commission's legal costs. Britain can now expect to face a fine from the Commission.

Member states were required to reduce emissions from large combustion plants by the start of 2008, with the Aberthaw plant operating of an nitrogen oxide emission limit of 1,200 mg/NM3 (milligrammes per normal cubic meter) against an EU limit of 500 mg/NM3.

The Commission launched an inquiry in May 2012 and took Britain to the European court in March 2015.

Britain had argued that the Aberthaw plant should, under EU rules, have been allowed to emit a greater amount of nitrogen oxide based on the type of coal the plant used.

