UK pensions minister Crabb considering bid to succeed PM Cameron: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s work and pensions minister Stephen Crabb is considering a bid to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sky News said Crabb and business secretary Sajid Javid, who were both in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union, will canvass Conservative members of parliament about a joint bid, with Javid seeking to become finance minister, on Monday evening.

Neither Crabb nor Javid could be immediately reached for comment.

Former London mayor Boris Johnson, who successfully campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, is currently the favorite to replace Cameron.

Cameron said on Friday he would stay on only until October after ending up on the losing side of last week’s referendum.