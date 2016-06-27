FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK pensions minister Crabb considering bid to succeed PM Cameron: Sky News
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 7:43 PM / a year ago

UK pensions minister Crabb considering bid to succeed PM Cameron: Sky News

Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s work and pensions minister Stephen Crabb is considering a bid to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sky News said Crabb and business secretary Sajid Javid, who were both in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union, will canvass Conservative members of parliament about a joint bid, with Javid seeking to become finance minister, on Monday evening.

Neither Crabb nor Javid could be immediately reached for comment.

Former London mayor Boris Johnson, who successfully campaigned for Britain to leave the EU, is currently the favorite to replace Cameron.

Cameron said on Friday he would stay on only until October after ending up on the losing side of last week’s referendum.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.