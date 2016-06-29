FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK conservative leadership candidate Crabb says 'No' to second EU referendum
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

UK conservative leadership candidate Crabb says 'No' to second EU referendum

Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary, Stephen Crabb, speaks at a news conference in London, Britain June 29, 2016.Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British pensions minister Stephen Crabb launched his bid to succeed outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday, saying there could be no rowing back on last week's vote to leave the European Union and pledging to control immigration.

"We had a clear result from the referendum ... There can be no stepping back from that, it's a clear instruction to the government, there can be no attempt to dilute it, to sidestep it, and there will be no second referendum," he said.

He said that if he won the leadership contest, controlling immigration would be a non-negotiable issue in the talks with other EU states to determine Britain's future ties with the bloc.

Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.