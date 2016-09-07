FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BoE's Cunliffe sees another rate cut if economy evolves as forecast
#Business News
September 7, 2016 / 1:49 PM / a year ago

BoE's Cunliffe sees another rate cut if economy evolves as forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank of England is seen through the columns on the Royal Exchange building in London, Britain August 4, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday he expects to vote for another interest rate cut this year if the economy evolves as the central bank expects.

"If the economy evolves as set out in the August forecast, I would expect to vote for another cut in Bank Rate this year as highlighted in the Minutes of the MPC's August meeting," Cunliffe said in a statement to lawmakers.

"If demand slows more significantly than expected, and the output gap is correspondingly larger, I would be willing to vote for further monetary stimulus."

The Bank of England said it expects the British economy to slow markedly in the second half of 2016 following the vote to leave the European Union, while avoiding recession.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Kate Holton

