Sterling may fall to $1.25, dollar to 90 yen after UK vote: Morgan Stanley
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 6:29 AM / a year ago

Sterling may fall to $1.25, dollar to 90 yen after UK vote: Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling’s should fall to between $1.25 and $1.30 and the yen and Swiss franc will gain strongly as markets digest Britain’s shocking vote to leave the European Union, U.S bank Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Friday.

The bank's cross-asset team targetted a fall in the U.S. dollar to just 90 yen from current levels of around 101.60 yen JPY= and of the euro to 1.02 Swiss francs from 1.07 francs.

The bank forecast a 15-20 percent drop in European equities.

It recommended selling the Australian dollar against the yen with a target of 70 yen, from 74.50 yen at 0540 GMT. AUDJPY=

Among emerging currencies, it singled out the Polish zloty as the best sell.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; writing by Patrick Graham

