Czech prime minister says no to any change in free movement in EU

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Any changes to free movement in the European Union would cause a “very serious problem” to the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday in response to British Prime Minister David Cameron’s speech on changes he wants in EU rules.

“The right to live and work anywhere in the EU is absolutely fundamental to us given our historical experience,” Sobotka said in a statement.

Sobotka said the Czech Republic could support measures improving regulation, deepening economic integration, and better communication between euro zone members and the rest of the union.