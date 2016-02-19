FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech state secretary says 'perplexed' by British approach at EU summit
February 19, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Czech state secretary says 'perplexed' by British approach at EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A senior Czech official said on Friday he was “perplexed” by Britain’s approach to negotiations at the European Union summit on a reform package aimed at keeping Britain in the bloc.

“As the time passes, I am more and more perplexed by the British approach of non-negotiation. Quite unorthodox, to say the least,” State Secretary for EU affairs Tomas Prouza said on Twitter.

The Czechs are leading central European countries that demand limits on proposed cuts in benefits for EU workers in Britain.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Janet Lawrence

