Czech state secretary says 'perplexed' by British approach at EU summit

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A senior Czech official said on Friday he was “perplexed” by Britain’s approach to negotiations at the European Union summit on a reform package aimed at keeping Britain in the bloc.

“As the time passes, I am more and more perplexed by the British approach of non-negotiation. Quite unorthodox, to say the least,” State Secretary for EU affairs Tomas Prouza said on Twitter.

The Czechs are leading central European countries that demand limits on proposed cuts in benefits for EU workers in Britain.