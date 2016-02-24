FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM: British EU exit would raise same issue in other states
February 24, 2016 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

Czech PM: British EU exit would raise same issue in other states

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday Britain leaving the European Union would bring a wave of nationalism and separatism to Europe and would weaken the European idea.

“Rightist extremists and nationalists would open this theme sooner or later in the Czech Republic and other states,” he said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Sobotka said he considered any proposals for the Czech Republic to exit the EU “senseless, harmful and dangerous”.

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Dominic Evans

