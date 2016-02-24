Czech PM: British EU exit would raise same issue in other states

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday Britain leaving the European Union would bring a wave of nationalism and separatism to Europe and would weaken the European idea.

“Rightist extremists and nationalists would open this theme sooner or later in the Czech Republic and other states,” he said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Sobotka said he considered any proposals for the Czech Republic to exit the EU “senseless, harmful and dangerous”.