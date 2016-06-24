FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech prime minister says EU must change quickly after Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

Czech prime minister says EU must change quickly after Brexit

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka speaks during a ceremony to sign bilateral agreements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not seen) in Jerusalem May 22, 2016.Ronen Zvulun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Union must change quickly not just because Britain has voted to leave the bloc but to strengthen support for its citizens, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday.

Sobotka said the British vote did not mean the end of the EU and the bloc should agree Britain's leaving "quickly and rationally".

"The European Union must change quickly," he said on his Facebook page.

"Not because Britain has left, but because the European project needs much stronger support of its citizens. Europe must be more ready to act, be flexible, less bureaucratic and much more sensible to the diversity that the 27 member states represent."

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
