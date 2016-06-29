Factbox: When will UK data show economic impact of Brexit vote?

LONDON (Reuters) - Some British businesses have said they are putting investment plans on hold after the country voted to leave the European Union last week and sterling has fallen sharply as financial markets adjust to a weaker economic outlook.

A clear picture of the initial impact of the vote on the economy will not be clear until the release of economic data covering the period after the vote.

Following is a summary of some key upcoming releases for data covering late June and July.

June 30 - YouGov/CEBR Consumer Confidence Index (June, includes polling conducted after referendum)

July 1 - Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (June, will include small number of responses given after referendum)

July 4 - Markit Construction PMI for June (June, will include small number of responses given after referendum)

July 5 - Markit Services PMI (June, will include small number of responses given after referendum)

July 5 - Bank of England Financial Stability Report (will include assessment of market conditions after referendum)

July 6 - New car registrations, from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (June, will cover whole month)

July 8 - GfK Consumer Confidence Index (approximate date, a one-off version of the survey outside its normal monthly cycle to capture responses after referendum) July 8 - KPMG/REC Report on Jobs (June, might cover the post-June 23 period)

July 12 - British Retail Consortium's Retail Sales Monitor (June - covers sales over whole month)

July 14 - BoE policy decision and minutes (July) July 20 - BoE agents' summary of business conditions (July) July 25 - Confederation of British Industry industrial orders (July) July 27 - CBI retail sales (July)

July 29 - GfK Consumer Confidence Index (July) July 29 - BoE mortgage approvals (June)

Aug 1 - Markit Manufacturing PMI (July) Aug 2 - Markit Construction PMI (July) Aug 3 - Markit Services PMI (July) Aug 4 - BoE policy decision and quarterly forecasts (Aug) Aug 4 - New car registrations from SMMT (July) Aug 17 - ONS unemployment benefit claims (July) Aug 16 - ONS consumer price inflation (July) Aug 18 - ONS retail sales (July) Aug 30 - BoE mortgage approvals (July) Sept 6 - New car registrations from SMMT (August) Sept 7 - ONS industrial output (July) Sept 9 - ONS trade data (July) Sept 9 - ONS construction output (July) Sept 14 - ONS unemployment rate and wage data (July) Oct 27 - Preliminary gross domestic product (Q2)