an hour ago
Parliament has yet to set date to debate Britain's EU repeal bill
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 12:00 PM / an hour ago

Parliament has yet to set date to debate Britain's EU repeal bill

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's parliament has yet to set a date to debate the government's legislation to sever ties with the European Union, but the discussion will not be until after the summer recess, the House of Commons said on Thursday.

Earlier, the government published legislation to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union, an important step towards Brexit but one which the opposition said it would challenge.

The government has announced its planned parliamentary business for next week, the final week before its summer break, and debate of the bill was not included. The lower House of Commons returns for its next session in early September.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

