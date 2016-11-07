Britain will publish aims for EU market access 'in due course': minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will make public "in due course" what sort of access to the European Union's single market it wants to win in talks on the country's withdrawal from the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.

"We have to make a judgment on what is best for Britain in toto, in terms of its access to the European market and the rest of the world and we'll make that judgment in due course and we'll make it public in due course," Davis told parliament.