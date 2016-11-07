FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will publish aims for EU market access 'in due course': minister
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
#World News
November 7, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 10 months ago

Britain will publish aims for EU market access 'in due course': minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will make public "in due course" what sort of access to the European Union's single market it wants to win in talks on the country's withdrawal from the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.

"We have to make a judgment on what is best for Britain in toto, in terms of its access to the European market and the rest of the world and we'll make that judgment in due course and we'll make it public in due course," Davis told parliament.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
